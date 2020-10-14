Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

