Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

