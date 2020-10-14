Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. 517,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

