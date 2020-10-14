Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

FB stock opened at $276.14 on Monday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

