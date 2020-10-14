Factom Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00010226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, BCEX and Upbit. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $7,939.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.01485071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00152642 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,421,843 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, BCEX, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

