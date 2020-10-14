Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.