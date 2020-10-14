FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.55. FAT Brands shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Noble Financial raised FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.20.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 164.61%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $70,080.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.