Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

