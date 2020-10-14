Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,730 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

