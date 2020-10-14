Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. AXA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 609,282 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,607,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

JCI opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

