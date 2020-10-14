Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,625 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

