Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.