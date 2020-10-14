Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,398 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

