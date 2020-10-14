Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,874 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Entergy worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its position in Entergy by 103.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $9,603,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 8.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 6.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

ETR stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.