Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $382.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

