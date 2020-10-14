Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SAP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,529,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

SAP stock opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

