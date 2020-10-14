Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of AMP opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

