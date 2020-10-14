Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,575 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

