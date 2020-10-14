Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.