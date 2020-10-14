Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $21.48 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,547 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

