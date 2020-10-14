Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.69 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eaton by 406.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 234.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eaton by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.24.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

