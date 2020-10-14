Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $29.38 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $29,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,626,000 after buying an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 58.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

