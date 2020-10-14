Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $67.98 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

