Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

NYSE HUM opened at $432.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $440.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.