Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

