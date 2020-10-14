Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,772,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 421,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 344.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 418,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

