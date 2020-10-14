Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nice worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nice by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 175.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Nice by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.30.

NICE stock opened at $237.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $194.69. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

