Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

