Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,916 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $310.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

