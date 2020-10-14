Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,385 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,896,000 after buying an additional 84,150 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $11,678,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,954.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

