Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,868 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

MA stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.