Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,398 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $70,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

