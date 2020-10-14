Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 311,026 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,615,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

