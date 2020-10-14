Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

AVGO stock opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.25 and a 200-day moving average of $308.60. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

