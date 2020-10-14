Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $646.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

