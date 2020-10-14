Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $33,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.