Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,524 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

