Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $208.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

