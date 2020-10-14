Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,623 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 394,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after acquiring an additional 332,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

