Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

