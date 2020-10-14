Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

IYG stock opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

