Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,393 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 208,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

