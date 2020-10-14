Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,334 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.