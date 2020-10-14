Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,613 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,613 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CACI International worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,989,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 838.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $217.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. CACI International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.58.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

