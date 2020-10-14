Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes $22.62 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,622,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Masco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,821,000 after purchasing an additional 344,881 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after acquiring an additional 382,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,494,000 after buying an additional 228,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.