Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

