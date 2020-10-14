Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

