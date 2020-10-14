Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $186.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $184.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

