Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON FAS opened at GBX 359.52 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.32. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.86 ($5.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.64.
Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) Company Profile
