Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FAS opened at GBX 359.52 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.32. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.86 ($5.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.64.

Get Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) alerts:

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.