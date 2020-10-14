Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FNF opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,508,000 after purchasing an additional 865,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,072,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,608,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

